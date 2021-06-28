US welcomes visit of Jordanian, Egyptian leaders to Iraq

Washington DC [US], June 28 (ANI): The United States has welcomed the visit of Jordanian Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi to Iraq, calling it an important step towards boosting relations between Amman, Cairo and Baghdad.



US State Department called this visit an important step in strengthening regional economic and security ties.

"The United States welcomes today's historic visit to Baghdad by the President of Egypt and King of Jordan. This visit is an important step in strengthening regional economic and security ties between Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan and to advance regional stability," the State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement on Sunday.

The visit of the two leaders to meet Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi was held under the mechanism that was launched in March 2019, Sputnik reported. This has been the first visit of an Egyptian president to Iraq within the past three decades.

During the summit, the leaders agreed to intensify the cooperation between them in view of the challenges faced by the Middle East region. (ANI)

