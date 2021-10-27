US will explore development of Indo-Pacific economic framework: Biden

Washington [US], October 27 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that America will explore the development of an Indo-Pacific economic framework that will define the shared objectives of its partners.



During the annual East Asia Summit (EAS), Biden discussed regional and international challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the climate crisis, a White House statement read.

He attended leaders of the ASEAN member states and representatives from Australia, the People's Republic of China (PRC), India, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, and Russia virtually.

According to the statement, President Biden reaffirmed the enduring US commitment to the Indo-Pacific and outlined his vision for the region, which sought a region that is open, connected, prosperous, resilient, and secure.

President Biden also announced that the United States will explore with partners the development of an Indo-Pacific economic framework that will define "our shared objectives around trade facilitation, standards for the digital economy and technology, supply chain resiliency, decarbonization and clean energy, infrastructure, worker standards, and other areas of shared interest."

Furthermore, the President also reiterated the US commitment to the international rules-based order and expressed concern over threats to that order. He made clear that the United States will continue to stand with allies and partners in support of democracy, human rights, rule of law, and freedom of the seas. (ANI)

