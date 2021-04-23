US will work with other countries on climate innovation, says Biden

According to The Hill, Biden said the US would team up with Sweden and India to decarbonize the industrial sector, with the United Kingdom to reach a carbon-free power sector and work on agriculture with the United Arab Emirates and others.Biden also said he was "heartened" by Russian President Vladimir Putin's call to collaborate with other countries on advancing carbon dioxide removal."The United States looks forward to working with Russia and other countries on that endeavor," he said. "It has great promise."He added that this type of cooperation will benefit all countries."Nations that work together to invest in a cleaner economy will reap rewards for their citizens," he said. The remarks come as the administration seeks to push for a clean energy transition in order to mitigate climate change and to show that jobs can be created in the process, as reported by The Hill.The President also on Friday said the U.S. needs to invest in new technologies and clean infrastructure and argued doing so would create new jobs while also tackling climate change. He also referred to his $2.25 trillion jobs plan unveiled last month.He said that putting money toward climate change would create new opportunities for working Americans in construction, manufacturing and fields that "we haven't even conceived of yet.""This challenge and these opportunities are going to be met by working people in every nation," Biden said. "We must ensure that workers who survived in yesterday's and today's industries have as bright a tomorrow in the new industries."The Hill reported that the infrastructure and climate plan has faced hefty scrutiny from Republicans, who argue that it should be focused on traditional infrastructure projects. Republicans have also been particularly critical of Biden's plan to pay for the bill by raising taxes on corporations, something they say would hurt companies and drive jobs overseas."When we invest in climate resilience and infrastructure, we create opportunities for everyone. That is the heart of my jobs plan," Biden said. "Every country will need to invest in new clean energy technologies."According to Sputnik, Biden pointed out he considers the summit to be the beginning of a path that would take the international community to the United Nations conference on climate change in Glasgow in November. The US president urged the international community to fulfill commitments on climate change.The leaders of 40 countries are participating in the two-day summit. (ANI)