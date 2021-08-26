USD 24mn urgently needed for acute humanitarian needs in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 26 (ANI): The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has launched an urgent appeal for USD 24 million to boost its response to increasing humanitarian needs in Afghanistan, including internally displaced in the past two months.



"We are working to mobilize a scaled-up response to the most pressing, life-saving needs," said IOM Afghanistan Chief of Mission Stuart Simpson.

"Our humanitarian activities continue where possible, depending on access and security. Large-scale displacement driven by conflict and drought, and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, are increasing poverty and food insecurity, generating massive humanitarian and protection needs in the country."

Priorities include shelter and non-food aid, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), health, protection, multi-sectoral humanitarian assistance in border areas, emergency livelihoods and social cohesion, Simpson said.

According to the IOM statement, there are some 5.5 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Afghanistan, including more than 550,000 newly displaced in 2021, almost half of whom fled their homes since July.

"Inadequate shelter and insufficient access to sanitation and health facilities have resulted in extremely precarious living conditions for affected families," Simpson said. "Our response is dependent on unimpeded access and guarantees for the safety of all staff."

IOM's appeal, based on data and assessments by rapid response teams and protection monitors, comes on top of the USD 1.3 billion required by all partners under the ongoing Afghanistan Humanitarian Response Plan, the statement said. At the start of 2021, half of Afghanistan's 40 million people already required humanitarian assistance, including 10 million children, with needs expected to rise, it added. (ANI)

