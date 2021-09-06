Use local traditions to help vaccination drive: Modi

Addressing the gathering, Modi said that Himachal Pradesh has emerged as a champion in the fight against the largest epidemic in 100 years.

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the local traditions should be used to help the vaccination drive. He was interacting with the healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the Covid vaccination programme in Himachal Pradesh via video conferencing.

"Himachal has become the first state in India to have administered at least one dose of corona vaccine to each one of its entire eligible population which underlines the importance of 'Aatmvishwas' and 'Aatmnirbharta'," said Modi.

While talking to Dr Rahul of Civil Hospital at Shimla, the prime Minister lauded the team effort for minimising the vaccine wastage. Talking to a vaccination beneficiary, Modi inquired about the facilities of vaccination and how they dealt with the rumours regarding vaccination.

The Prime Minister spoke to ASHA worker Nirma Devi from Kullu, and enquired about her experience with the vaccination drive.

The Prime Minister emphasised to use the local traditions in helping the vaccination drive in his virtual address. He praised the model of dialogue and collaboration developed by the team and asked about how the team travelled long distances to administer vaccines.

The PM said that the world's biggest vaccination programme is continuing due to the efforts of people like Karmo Devi.

Karmo Devi of Una has the distinction of vaccinating 22,500 people. He praised her spirit as she kept on working despite a fracture in her leg.

Lauding the efforts of doctors, ASHA workers, Aanganwadi workers, medical personnel, teachers, and other staff in the vaccination drive against Covid, PM Modi said that the success of vaccination in India is the result of the spirit and hard work of its citizens.

India is vaccinating at the record speed of 1.25 crore vaccines per day. This means that the number of vaccinations in India in one day is more than the population of many countries.

Recalling the mantra 'Sabka Prayas' which Modi mentioned during his Independence Day speech, he said that this success is a manifestation of that. He praised the dialogue and collaboration model and expressed happiness that even in a remote district like Lahaul-Spiti, Himachal has been a leader in giving 100 per cent first dose.

"This is the area which used to be cut off from the rest of the country for months before the Atal Tunnel was built," said PM Modi, while admiring the state's efforts to not allow any rumour or disinformation to hamper the vaccination efforts.

"Himachal is a proof of how the country's rural society is empowering the world's largest and fastest vaccination campaign," said PM Modi.

Referring to recently notified Drones rules, PM Modi said that these rules will help in the spheres of many sectors like health and agriculture and will open doors for new possibilities.

He inspired the farmers and gardeners of the state to make farming in Himachal complete organic within the next 25 years.

