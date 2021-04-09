Use loudspeakers for Azan from one mosque in a mohalla, says cleric

Hyderabad, April 9 (IANS) Amid an ongoing row over use of loudspeakers for Azan, an eminent Islamic scholar and All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) leader Moulana Khalid Saifullah Rehmani has suggested that if an area has many mosques, external loudspeakers be used for Azan from one big mosque.

In a series of tweets on Friday, the spokesman and acting general secretary of AIMPLB called for adopting self-regulation in use of loudspeakers for Azan or call for prayers and stressed the need for taking every care as per the Islamic teachings to ensure that no one is inconvenienced.

Rehmani said while the Muslim community should fight against the tirade of communal forces against Azan, it should also make sure that their action is based on moderation as per the Islamic teachings.

"If a mohalla has many mosques, azan should be given on external mike at one big mosque and care should also be taken to ensure that the volume is not too high. It should be enough to reach the people in neighbourhood. In the remaining mosques azan can be given on internal speakers or outside without speakers," he wrote on Twitter in Urdu.

"Care should also be taken in the positioning of loudspeakers that they are not directed towards non-Muslim localities or hospitals so that it causes no inconvenience to others," added Moulana Rehmani, who is founder and director of Islamic seminary Al-Mahad Ul Aali Al-Islami, Hyderabad.

Moulana also clarified that he expressed his opinion in his personal capacity and not as an office bearer of AIMPLB.

He also referred to announcements made from some mosques between Azan and Iqamat (beginning of namaz). "Today, everybody has a mobile phone and hence there is no need for repeated reminders. It is also observed that despite repeated reminders only those people come to mosques who are regular in offering namaz and they don't need repeated reminders."

The cleric also advised that speakers installed inside the mosque be used for sermons, 'dars-e-quran', 'dars-e-hadith' and recitation of holy Quran during namaz should be on internal speakers in mosques. Using external speakers for the same is not desirable as this amount to disrespect of holy Quran and religious talk.

Moulana Rahmani said these points should also be kept in mind even during public meetings. Mikes should be used in meetings to the extent required and meetings should be held during the times allotted as per the law.

He said that it's is not correct to think why should we keep our volume low when people of other communities are making noise and high volume is used in marriages and election meetings.

"It's neither correct for us to copy other communities nor our act should be a reaction. We should act keeping in view the Shariat where care has been taken at every step to ensure moderation and to save others from pain."

AIMPLB leader's advice assumes significance in view of some recent developments concerning Azan. A court in Goa recently ordered that loudspeakers should not be used for Azan.

The Vice Chancellor of Allahbad University also complained that Azan from a mosque near her residence is disturbing her sleep. Following her complaint, the mosque committee reduced the volume and changed the direction of the loudspeaker.

Karnataka's minister for Haj and Waqf Anand Singh said that there is no need for Azan to be given on loudspeaker throughout the day. He stated that a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Karnataka High Court over the issue of disturbance due to Azan on loudspeakers.

--IANS

ms/ash