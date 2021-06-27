Use of drones suspected in Jammu Air Force blasts: J&K Police sources

There were two bomb blasts at the station on Sunday morning which security agencies suspect were carried out by using drones.

Srinagar, June 27 (IANS) Drone with a payload has been suspected to have dropped the explosive material in both the blasts at the Jammu Air Force Station, a top police official told IANS on Sunday.

The J&K Police have registered an FIR and an investigation is on.

The Police are also working on the blasts along with other agencies.

Meanwhile, a major terror attack was averted with the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Jammu.

Police said on Sunday an IED of 5/6 kg weight was recovered by the Jammu police.

Police said that the IED was received by a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit operative and was planted at some crowded place.

Police said the suspect is being interrogated and more are likely to be picked up in the foiled IED blast attempt.

