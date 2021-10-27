Use of drugs up, liquor consumption down in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 27 (IANS) The use of drugs has gone up in Kerala, while the consumption of liquor has come down, the Assembly was told on Wednesday.

Excise Minister M.V. Govindan said that this is based on the cases that was registered in the state with regards to drugs.

"There has been an increase in number of cases registered with regards to drugs and there has been an increase in the quantity of drugs that has been confiscated. But during Covid times, the consumption of liquor has come down," he said.