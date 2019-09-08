Use water judiciously for betterment of future generation: PM Modi

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the people to use water judiciously keeping in mind the betterment of the future generation.

He was addressing a public rally in Haryana's Rohtak ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state.



"Be it the matter of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh or of the worsening water crisis, 130 crore citizens of India have started looking for new solutions to the problems. Use water judiciously. This is for the betterment of the next generation," the Prime Minister said.

He reiterated his government's promise to provide piped water to every household across the country by 2024 under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

"Rs 3.5 lakh crore will be spent for water management and for providing piped water to every household in the next five years," he said.

Assembly polls in the state are due in October this year. (ANI)