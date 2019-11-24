Use winter to your advantage to take 'Fit India Movement 'forward: Modi

New Delhi [India], Nov 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the citizens to take advantage of the upcoming winter season and promote the 'Fit India Movement' in the country.

In the 59th edition of his monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat', he said: "Winters are settling in our country and people are experiencing mild cold in the country. Snowfall has already covered some regions of the Himalayas, but this is the season of 'Fit India Movement'."

He further urged the citizens to not to miss out the opportunity to promote and participate in the fitness movement."I request you, your family and friends, to not to miss out on this chance, and take advantage of the weather to promote the 'Fit India Movement'," he said while addressing the people.During today's address, Prime Minister Modi had also appealed all schools to join the 'Fit India Ranking', saying: "Fit India should become a part of an individual's life naturally and comfortably. It should become a mass movement and efforts shall be taken up to create mass awareness on the fitness issue."The prime objective of the programme is to indulge school children in "active field time" than "passive screen time".As many as 22,000 CBSE schools will participate in the fitness programme and indigenous games from every state will be included in the active field time. (ANI)