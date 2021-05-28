Used force to drive them out of hospital as they were vandalising premises: Jalna police on thrashing BJP worker

Jalna (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 (ANI): After a viral video showing Maharashtra's Jalna police beating up Bharatiya Janata Party Youth Secretary Shivraj Nariyalwale, the police on Thursday clarified that force was used to drive him out of a hospital premises where he and his family members had resorted to vandalising after the death of a patient.



"Following death of a patient on April 10, his family vandalized hospital premises. Police used force against them to drive them out," Inspector Prashant Mahajan, Kadim Jalna Police Station, said.

Senior BJP leader and ex-MP Kirit Somaiya critisised the police demanding a strict action against them.

"BJP Jalna Youth Secretary Shivraj Nariyalwale was beaten by police at Deepak Hospital on April 9, his video has now gone viral on social media. I have just spoken to Superintendent of Police Deshmukh. He has ordered an inquiry into the incident," Somaiya tweeted.

"I talked to Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Valse Patil (regarding) beating up of BJP Youth Secretary Shivraj Nariyalwale by the Jalna Police. The Minister has assured to do the needful," he added. (ANI)

