Useful wedding gifts to survive a quarantined married life!

The 'big fat Indian wedding' has been put on hold, on the flip side, some couples are turning extravagant marriage ceremonies into intimate gatherings. Along with the altered wedding plans, gifts and registries have taken a different turn as well. Tableware, glassware, showpieces, home linens, etc., have always been the gifting staples for weddings. But now, couples are making wish lists that reflect their quarantine lifestyle for the limited number of guests.

Check out this curated list of wedding gifts to help pick the right one for the bride or groom to be!

Indoor Plants: Gifting your loved ones some low-maintenance indoor plants and succulents can be a great idea during a pandemic. The plants will purify the air around the home and be a trendy addition to a newlywed's bedroom or balcony. This way, you can bring a little piece of nature close to them, as they won't be able to go out in nature during the pandemic.

Tea gift set: Gift the newly-wed couple a fine selection of herbal tea along with a pair of matching teacups. Chamomile tea, hibiscus tea, lemon-ginger tea, lavender tea, jasmine tea, and so on are some flavours that you can choose from. Herbal tea boosts immunity and keeps one calm. A nice, warm cup of freshly brewed jasmine tea will surely help the newly married couple relax and unwind.

Scented candles: Candles are always a no-brainer. Especially in these trying times, scented candles will bring the newly-weds an opportunity to relax. It would be an excellent addition to their living room as well. Who does not want their home to smell like a vanilla latte or strawberry cheesecake, right?

Wooden Name Plate: A fresh start calls for a new nameplate! You can gift the newly married couple a wooden nameplate with their names carved on it. There are thousands of nameplates online that can be customized accordingly. This is a very intimate gift that you can get the couple at their intimate wedding ceremony without a hint of doubt! A Dutch Oven: Since people are going to stay indoors and cook their own meals, gifting a Dutch oven to the newly married couple can be a perfect idea. Slow cooking, deep-frying, pot roasts, poaching, etc., everything can be done using a Dutch oven. You can even bake with this oven! The interior enamel of these ovens prevents food from sticking to the pan and burning.



(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

--IANS

lh/tb/

