Using Facebook, man attempts to unite 'farmer brothers'

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) Amid the farmers' protest against the Centre's three new agricultural laws, a man from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh has stepped in to spread awareness among his "peasant brothers" by highlighting the actual situation at the Ghazipur border, through social media platform Facebook.

Speaking to IANS, Daga Choudhary Baliyan (23), said: "I have created this Facebook page two days back. I had viewed some circulated fake videos showing the Ghazipur border being vacated after which I decided to make a video and post it on my Facebook group to make my farmer brothers aware about the actual situation at the site."

The Facebook page named, 'jato ka bhaichara sabke saath hain' has been created to make "people aware that the 'Jat' community is with everyone and people are not divided on the basis of caste."

He said that people have started joining his Facebook page.

