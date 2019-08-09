Using influence for transfer, change in posting may backfire on Bihar cops

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Bihar Police would take it seriously if any cop uses their political influence to get desired postings and transfers, the department said in an order.

According to the order issued by the Additional Director General of Police, the department said it will take seriously if it receives anyone recommendation by any "outsider" for transfer or posting of any policemen.



The police cited certain laws to emphasise that the cops should submit their requests in the recommended format.

If policemen do not abide by the laws, instances of recommendation will be registered in their records, the order said.

The department will also not consider any request submitted by wives of policemen, the order said. (ANI)

