Uttar Pradesh: Allahabad High Court lawyers continue to shun work

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): The proceedings of Allahabad High Court continued to stay affected on Tuesday owing to the protests staged by the advocates.

The cause of the strikes was a suo moto direction issued by the Allahabad High Court to establish Education Tribunal at Lucknow instead of Allahabad.

Due to the ensuing protests, the registration of cases has stopped in the court. On average, around 3000 cases are registered every day in the court."The judicial work in the High Court has been affected due to the protests by advocates since August 27. The Supreme Court on August 26 said that the advocates should use constitutional means to address their grievances. With reference to this, the honourable Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court has also requested the advocates to contribute towards the proper functioning of the court," the Registrar (Protocol) of Allahabad High Court, Ashish Kumar Srivastava said in a release.The lawyers are opposed to the shifting of the Education Tribunal to Lucknow and allege that the bill is aimed at slowly curtailing the power of the Allahabad High Court''s principal bench here.Besides gradual shifting of various government offices and tribunals from Allahabad to Lucknow, the striking lawyers are up in arms especially against the provisions of the UP Education Service Tribunal Bill, 2019, pending for President Ram Nath Kovind's assent. (ANI).