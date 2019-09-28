Uttar Pradesh: Anti-theft stations set up to address electricity pilferage

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Faced with frequent cases of electricity pilferage, Uttar Pradesh electricity department has set up exclusive anti-theft stations in nine districts here to address the issue.

According to officials, so far 953 cases have been reported in these stations.

Electricity Department, Ashutosh Niranjan Managing Director (MD) of Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) - the western UP discom of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) on Saturday told ANI, "Out of fourteen districts, we have set up these anti-power theft stations in nine districts.""We have received a very good response and till now 953 cases have been registered. We had to come to this decision because the police stations are overloaded with cases and these electricity theft issues have to be addressed as soon as possible. All the basic amenities to run a policing station are in place," he said."People can file a case in these stations if there are any irregularities and crimes related to electricity," he added.The anti electricity theft station set up in Kanker Khera, Bulandshahr has so far registered 507 cases in which 152 cases are from Meerut and 122 from Ghaziabad.Anti-power theft stations will soon be initiated in Shamli, Baghpat, Amroha, Sambhal districts of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)