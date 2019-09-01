Uttar Pradesh: Cong announces candidate for Hamirpur Assembly bypolls

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Congress on Sunday announced Hardeepak Nishad as its candidate for Hamirpur Assembly by-election in Uttar Pradesh.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Hardeepak Nishad as Congress candidate for the ensuing by-election to the Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh from 228-Hamirpur Constituency," said the party in an official statement.



Nishad is pitted against Samajwadi Party candidate Manoj Kumar Prajapati and Naushad Ali, whois the candidate fielded by Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party.

The Hamirpur seat will go to bypolls on September 23 while counting of votes is scheduled on September 27.

The bypoll are being held due to the disqualification of BJP legislator Ashok Kumar Singh Chandel following his conviction in a murder case.

By-elections are due in 13 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Except for Hamirpur, the Election Commission is yet to announce the election schedule for other seats.

