Uttar Pradesh: Cop allegedly shot dead, family members jam Delhi-Lucknow highway

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 1 : A day after a cop was allegedly shot dead, family members of the deceased created a ruckus and jammed a highway here on Friday and demanded an inquiry into his death.

Praveen, the policeman and a resident of Tarara village under Hasanpur Tehsil, was allegedly shot dead in Baghpat district on Thursday.

The family members and relatives of Praveen put his body on Delhi-Lucknow National Highway and jammed it near Kankather.



The agitated family members alleged that the policeman was shot dead. However, sources said he had committed suicide.

The police had to cane-charge the protestors to clear the jam on the highway.

The family members were demanding an independent investigation into the incident.

According to the Additional Superintendent of Police, the police will register a case based on the family's complaint.

