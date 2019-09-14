Uttar Pradesh: Council of Ministers including Chief Minister to pay their own income-tax

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sep 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and all members of the council of ministers will be paying their own income taxes, as per an order issued by the state government on Friday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered to abolish a provision of Uttar Pradesh Ministers' Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Act, 1981, according to which the Income-Tax of ministers was being paid by the state treasury.



Sharing details of the order, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna stated that till now the state treasury was paying the Income-Tax of all ministers, however, as per the orders of the Chief Ministers, all ministers will be paying their own income taxes from now onwards. (ANI)

