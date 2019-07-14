Uttar Pradesh: Ex-Army jawan arrested for running job racket

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): An ex-Army jawan was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday for allegedly duping more than 150 people by promising them of a job in the force.

He was identified as Alok Kumar Awasthi, a native of Unnao district.

"Awasthi, an Army deserter, used to pose as a junior commissioned officer of the force and contact prospective candidates on the Internet. He would assure them a job in the force by saying he knew senior officers. He would then dupe them of Rs three to five lakh," an STF statement said.



"He duped more than 150 people from Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar," it added.

Police seized a blank cheque and two mobile phones among other items from his possession. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

