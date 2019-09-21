Uttar Pradesh: FIR mentions Azam Khan's late mother as accused in case related to government land

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): An FIR was registered on Saturday against Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, which also includes the name of his late mother as accused in a case related to the government land.

"An FIR has been registered regarding some land belonging to the state government near the jail premises. There are many names against whom the cases have been registered. It includes the name of Azam Khan and his late mother among others," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh told ANI here.



Speaking about the matter, Singh clarified that there is no rule which prohibits filing a case against a person who is no longer alive.

"An FIR can be lodged against a dead person's name. There is no law to prohibit that but at the time of preparing charge sheet there be will be nothing against the person who is not alive," said Singh.

He said some crime has been committed but deliberations would be needed to find out, who is to blame.

"Prima facie it appears that some crime has been committed in the matter but further deliberations are needed to identify the crime of each of the accused," said Singh.

Over 80 cases are registered against Khan, his two sons, and his wife for allegedly encroaching upon the government land and illegally occupying private land. (ANI)

