Uttar Pradesh: Four foreign infiltrators arrested from Madrasa in Shamli

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): The police arrested seven persons from a Madrasa in Shamli on Monday out of which four are allegedly foreign infiltrators who were posing as students.

The police have recovered citizenship-related documents from the accused persons' possession. They have been sent for medical test and a case has been registered against them.



"The district police arrested these seven individuals on the suspicion of being infiltrators and facilitators. The infiltrators are named Abdul Majeed, Nauman Ali, Rizwan and Furqan. All the arrested infiltrators are from Myanmar. They were living illegally here. Police have also arrested three Madrasa coordinators - Maulana Hafiullah, Kari Wasif and Maulvi Ashraf Hussein," Ajay Kumar Pandey, Superintendent of Police Shamli said.

"The police have registered cases under IPC sections 420, 467, 468 and 471. Indian citizenship documents, Indian and Myanmar currencies, ATM cards and phones have been recovered from their possession," he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

