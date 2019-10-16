Uttar Pradesh: Home Guard Minister assures no one will be removed from job

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Hours after UP Police terminated the service of 25,000 home guards, the Home Guard Minister Chetan Chauhan clarified that no official letter had been received from the Home Department in this regard and that no one will be removed from their jobs.

Chauhan on Tuesday said that due to budget constraints, the days of duties will be less but the service of home guards won't be terminated."We have not received any official letter from the Home Department. I assure that no one will be removed from their jobs. No formal decision has been taken. Due to budget constraint, the days of duty will be reduced to 20-22 from 30 days," said Chauhan.Chauhan said that he will also meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the matter.The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday terminated the services of 25,000 home guards of the police department in the state.In an order, the Uttar Pradesh police headquarters in Prayagraj stated that 25,000 home guards will be relieved from their duties."The decision to end 25,000 home guard services was taken on August 28 this year in a meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary," the order stated.The order has been issued by Additional Director General (ADG) BP Jogdand. (ANI)