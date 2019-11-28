Uttar Pradesh: Minister Mohsin Raza slams advocate Rajiv Dhavan over his anti-Hindu remark

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Minority Welfare Mohsin Raza has slammed senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who represented the Muslim side in the Ayodhya case, for claiming that Hindus are spoiling peace in the country.

"Dhavan is a senior advocate. He must think before giving such statements. Our culture doesn't have such things. When the nation was ruled by the Congress, then the riots took out of which more than 3,000 incidents were of mob lynching. Who were the people behind it," questioned Raza, while speaking to ANI."Whenever he gave statements, it is clearly visible that these are in support of someone. One must say the things without being partial," he added.However, earlier in the day Dhavan clarified that the word Hindu in this context refers to a section of 'Sangh Parivar' which is dedicated to violence, lynching, destroying mosques and killing people, and not Hindus in general."This is television mischief. When I speak of Hindus, I am not speaking of Hindus generally ... When the word Hindu is used in its context, it means the 'Sangh Parivar' in relation to Babri Masjid ... I am speaking of those sections of Sangh Parivar, who are dedicated to violence and lynching, destroying mosques and killing people," said Dhavan.Dhavan said that he had, in the court, said that the people who destroyed Babri Masjid were Hindu Taliban. Earlier, Dhavan had reportedly said that Muslims have never disturbed the peace and that only Hindus disturbed the environment. (ANI)