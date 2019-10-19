Uttar Pradesh: No directive issued for banning phones in colleges, says higher education director

Allahabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Directorate of Higher Education, Uttar Pradesh has refuted certain media reports about banning the use of mobile phones in college premises across the state and has said that no such ban has been imposed.



In a letter issued to administrative heads and principal of different colleges, Vandana Sharma Director, Higher Education, has stated that "no such directive has been given by the education board."

The clarification by the higher education department comes after some media outlets on Friday reported that a ban has been imposed over usage of mobile phones in the colleges. (ANI)

