Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka hits out at BJP over farmer's death in Budaun prison

Last Updated: Sun, Oct 06, 2019 14:03 hrs

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File photo)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hit out at BJP government in Uttar Pradesh citing a media report which stated that a farmer, who was in the prison for not paying his electricity bill, died.
"The UP's BJP government raised electricity prices and farmers are being tortured by putting them in jail in the name of recovery of electricity bill. The incident that happened to a farmer from Budaun, Brijun. It is condemnable. His family should be compensated and no farmer should be tortured," she tweeted. (ANI)


