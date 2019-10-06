Uttar Pradesh: SP demands relief for family of man who died in police custody

Badaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday came forward in support of the family of a farmer in Sahaswan who passed away in police custody on October 4.

SP leader and former MP Dharmendra Yadav visited the family and announced Rs 50000 financial assistance to the family.

According to the family members, the Electricity department had issued incorrect recovery arrears of electricity bills in someone else's name and arrested Brijpal.The farmer passed away earlier this week while on the way to hospital after he complained of illness in jail.Demanding relief for the family and strict action from the government, SP leader Yadav stated that the Samajwadi Party will protest if the government does not take any action by October 9.Speaking to media persons, Dharmendra Yadav stated, "Brijpal was imprisoned since September 23 and that too on a recovery certificate issued in someone else's name. He continuously maintained that the complaint was not in his name and yet he was in jail for 10 days.""If there was a mistake, then either police or electricity department should have rectified it but instead, they harassed him inside the jail and because of it he died. Till now, even an FIR has not been registered," Yadav added.The District Magistrate of Badaun Dinesh Kumar has ordered a magisterial enquiry into the matter."Brijpal's health worsened in jail and he was on the way to a hospital but he passed away. I have handed over magisterial inquiry to SDM (Sadar) on the incident. Whoever is found responsible, we will take strict action against them," he said. (ANI)