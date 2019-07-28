Uttar Pradesh: Vehicle carrying Kanwar pilgrims overturns; two dead

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): A vehicle carrying Kanwar pilgrims on Sunday got overturned while journeying from Jaunpur to Prayagraj in which two pilgrims lost their lives and around six got seriously injured.

The vehicle was coming from Jaunpur and was headed towards the Dashashwamedh ghat in Prayagraj. The Kanwar pilgrims had planned to collect the holy water from Ganga there and then go to Kashi for making an offering in the temple.



The vehicle overturned after it ran out of control near Rani Talab Handiya.

All the injured persons are being treated in SRN Hospital. (ANI)

