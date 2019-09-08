Uttar Pradesh: Wanted criminal arrested in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): A criminal, carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head, was arrested following an encounter with police in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram on Saturday.

Rashid, a native of Bulandshahr district, is wanted in more than a dozen cases, the police said.

The encounter took place on Saturday evening when the police tried to intercept Rashid, who was on a motorcycle.



The criminal opened fire at the policemen and tried to escape, but suffered a leg injury in retaliatory firing. He was admitted to a hospital.

One policeman was also injured in the incident and was taken to a hospital. (ANI)

