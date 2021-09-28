Uttar Pradesh administers 37.50 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh administered a record 37.50 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday, as per a statement from the state government.



A total of 10,39,55,528 COVID vaccine doses have been administered till now in the state.

Till Monday, the state had administered the first doses of the vaccination to at least 8,42,80,154 people and the second dose to 1,96,75,374.

Currently, there are 177 active cases of COVID-19 in the state out of which 150 patients are currently in home isolation. In the last 24 hours, a total of 1,74,632 samples were tested out of which 18 returned Covid positive. Out of this, 96,858 samples were tested using RT-PCR testing.

A total of 7,81,42,992 samples have been tested in the state till now.

During the last 24 hours, 14 recovered from the disease, taking the total number of patients recovered from the virus to 16,86,726. (ANI)

