Uttar Pradesh BJP to hold caste specific outreach programmes

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) With an aim to woo all the communities ahead of next year's assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh is planning to hold a caste specific outreach programme for the people belonging to Schedule Caste (SC) communities and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

As per the strategy, the programmes will focus on all the castes and sub-castes of OBCs and SCs.

A senior party leader said through these programmes, the BJP will try to win the support of all the castes and communities in Uttar Pradesh.

Explaining the plan, another party leader said that in the coming days, the workers of OBC and SC Morcha of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh unit will reach out to all the caste and communities in the state through different specific programme like small and big meetings, interaction with prominent figures or leaders of that particular caste or communities and similar events.

Special focus will be on the OBCs as they constitute over 50 per cent of the total electorate of the state.

"The OBCs play an important and decisive role in Uttar Pradesh election and this through these caste specific programmes... we will try to reach out to all the OBC castes in the state," a party insider said.

Similarly, programmes for the SCs will be organised across the state explaining to them how Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have worked to uplift the weaker and marginalised sections of society.

"Through these programmes, the BJP will explain how the other political parties have cheated them and treated them only as vote banks.

"During the meeting with the OBC communities, we will explain to the communities that it was the Narendra Modi government that has taken several measures for their welfare and empowerment in the last seven years and the Yogi Adityanath government in the state have executed the work at the ground," a party source said.

Another party leader has pointed out that the OBCs are an influential and decisive vote bank in Uttar Pradesh and played an important role in the rise of the BJP in recent times.

"The OBCs are electorally important in Uttar Pradesh. This time we are also trying to win support of all OBC communities especially of non-Yadav," he said.

