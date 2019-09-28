Uttar Pradesh CM meets students from J-K

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Saturday interacted with students from Jammu and Kashmir living in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Aligarh.

"As Chief Minister, I see myself as their local guardian here and it is my responsibility to listen to them," Adityanath told the students.

"Today you are here as students, maybe tomorrow you will be part of the administration in Uttar Pradesh. We live in a democratic society where communication is vital. Prosperity comes to our lives only when we develop," said the chief minister.He assured Kashmiri students of all possible help with respect to their scholarships and fees.The Chief Minister said that state government will ensure security and undertake all arrangements for the Kashmiri students who want to study and subsequently work in the state.During his interaction, he said that abrogation of Article 370 will bring development to the Jammu and Kashmir and will have no adverse effect on the residents.Last month, the central government had abrogated the Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution of India and the Parliament had passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act, 2019, bifurcating the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without one. (ANI)