Uttar Pradesh CM to meet Kamlesh Tiwari's kin tomorrow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will meet the family of slain Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari on Sunday.

Tiwari was shot dead at his residence in Lucknow by some unidentified persons on Friday afternoon. The family of the victim had said that he had received a death threat in 2016.

Adityanath on Saturday said that killers of Kamlesh Tiwari will be brought to book."Whosoever will create an atmosphere of fear will be dealt with severely. Any such incident will not be tolerated. Anyone found involved in Kamlesh Tiwari will not be spared," Adityanath told ANI.Tiwari was the former leader of Hindu Mahasabha and had founded the Hindu Samaj Party.After being attacked, the leader was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The assailants managed to flee the spot. A revolver was also recovered from the site of the crime.The Uttar Pradesh government will provide security to the family and a licensed weapon to the eldest son for self-defence. Mukesh Meshram, Lucknow divisional commissioner after meeting the family of deceased in Sitapur also assured a job for the eldest son and appropriate financial help to the family.On the other hand, Three people have been held by a joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat Police in connection with the murder of Tiwari from Surat.According to the police, the accused -- identified as Maulana Mohsin Sheikh (24), Khurshid Ahmed Pathan (23) and Faizan (21) -- killed Tiwari for his objectionable comments during a 2015 speech.(ANI)