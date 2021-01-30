Uttar Pradesh gets over Rs 1,88,000 crore investment over last 3.5 years

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh has received over Rs 1,88,000 crore investment in the last three and a half years.



Alok Tandon, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner of the state said: "The kind of work done by the Chief Minister Yogi ever since he came to power in shaping up investment-friendly policies is the reason why nationally and internationally reputed companies are now willing to set up their units in the state".

CM Yogi shaped up policies in at least a dozen departments in order to invite investments and brought at least 186 reforms into effect. As a result, 156 companies invested Rs 48,707 crore to start manufacturing which led to generation of over one lakh employment in the state.

According to Tandon, a total of 21 companies have invested around Rs 10,000 crore and, besides this, more than 30 companies invested about Rs 32,000 crore in electronic manufacturing.

He also informed that Sparsh Industries Private Limited invested Rs 600 crore, Rimjhim Ispat invested Rs 550 crore in Kanpur Dehaat in the manufacturing sector. Apart from this, Kent RO systems Limited invested Rs 300 crore in Noida and PTC Industries Limted invested Rs 205 crore in Lucknow, and MM Forgings invested Rs 150 crore in Barabanki.

"Some of the companies that invested in electronic manufacturing are World Trade Centre, Vivo Mobiles, OPPO Mobiles India Private Limited, Holitech India Private Limited, Sunvoda Electronic India Private Limited, etc.," he said.

He said that textile sector also bore good results due to policy changes. In this sector, four companies invested Rs 6,320 crore. Due to these investments, Kanpur has emerged as a big textile hub. The proposal to make Gorakhpur a textile hub has also got the green signal.

He said all this became possible due to the war-level efforts by the chief minister Yogi. (ANI)

