Uttar Pradesh has become a land of unlimited potential: Yogi Adityanath

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath said here on Friday that Uttar Pradesh has become a land of the unlimited potential and occupied a significant position in the country in many fields including agriculture, tourism, and industry.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the World Hindu Economic Forum-2019 here on Friday.

"Uttar Pradesh has become the land of unlimited potential. The state occupies a significant position in the country in many fields, from agriculture to tourism and industry. After the investors' summit, projects worth around Rs 2 lakh crore have been launched," said Adityanath."Before the Mughal era, India's participation in world trade was more than a third, that is, about 36 per cent. Then it reduced to 20 per cent by the time the British arrived in India," he said."At the time of independence, some economists had commented and described the low growth rate as the Hindu growth rate. The British had increased India's growth rate by just 4 per cent. But there have been many changes in India under the Modi government," he said."Prayagraj Kumbh 2019 was the biggest religious and cultural event and its success is our achievement. Earlier, Kumbh was known for chaos, hooliganism, stampede, etc., but things have changed now. Under the supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this time technology was used in Kumbh to make it successful at the global level," he said.He said that Uttar Pradesh is best in terms of road connectivity."Uttar Pradesh government has the best connectivity. Today, two expressways are functional and the work is underway on three others. The work has been expedited to connect every district headquarters with a four-lane highway," he said.Adityanath said that Defence Expo in February 2020 will lead to a huge investment in the state."The state government is going to organise Defence Expo in February 2020 in which 100 big companies will participate and huge investment will take place in the state," added Adityanath. (ANI)