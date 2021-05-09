Uttar Pradesh lockdown extended until May 17

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday extended the statewide Covid lockdown that was to end on Monday by a week, a senior official said.

The curfew was earlier scheduled to end at 7 am on May 10.

In a statement issued here, Additional Chief Secretary (Information), Navneet Sehgal said that the "Corona curfew" imposed in the state has been extended until May 17 morning.



"The Corona curfew imposed in the state is bearing positive results, and it is proving effective in breaking the chain of Covid infection. The number of active Covid-19 cases is registering a decline. Hence, it has been decided that the Corona curfew will be extended until 7 am on May 17," read the UP government bulletin.

Essential work such as industrial activity, vaccination and medical-related work are allowed.

Instructions have also been issued to declare holidays in all government and private educational institutes and coaching institutes in the state till May 20. Online classes will also remain suspended during this period.

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday registered 298 deaths due to Covid-19 while 26,847 more people tested positive for the infection, pushing the state's virus tally to 14,80,315. So far, the infection has claimed 15,170 lives in the state.

Shocking reports recently surfaced that over a dozen bodies were floating in River Yamuna near Hamirpur district amid surge in Coronavirus cases. According to police, the bodies were immersed by people from neighbouring districts including Kanpur and Hamirpur. They had preferred to immerse their kin in the river instead of cremating them. Locals opined that the large number of bodies floating in the river pointed towards a rise in Covid fatalities. Investigation in the matter is underway.