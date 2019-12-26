Uttar Pradesh most booked, Delhi most searched on OYO

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh saw the maximum number of travellers and bookings received throughout 2019 followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka, homegrown hotel chain OYO said on Thursday.

The OYO Travelopedia 2019 annual travel index said that Delhi retained its top spot as the city which recorded the maximum number of travel cancellations followed by re-bookings.

"The capital city also topped the popularity chart along with being the most-searched destination."

The index also revealed that 11 a.m. was the most popular time of the day to book an OYO. "In fact, every second 5 OYO properties were booked and the brand has recorded a 2.7x year-over-year jump in the number of bookings as compared to last year."

