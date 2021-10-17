Uttar Pradesh records 10 new cases; 42 districts in state COVID-free

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh reported 10 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per the state government on Sunday.



During the last 24 hours, 1,41,543 samples were tested in the state. The positivity rate for the day stands at 0.007 per cent. Over 8.96 crore samples have been tested so far.

Currently, there are 119 active Covid cases in the state, as per the statement.

During the last 24 hours, 19 people recovered from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 16,87,011. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.8 per cent.

As per the state Health Secretary, 42 districts in the state are COVID-free, while 67 districts did not report any new cases on Sunday.

As far as vaccinations are concerned, over 11.82 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. Over 9.23 crore people have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, taking the per cent of the eligible population given the first dose of vaccine to over 63 per cent. Over 2.58 crore people have been administered the second dose of the vaccine. With that, the per cent of the eligible population given the second dose of the vaccine has gone up to over 18 per cent.

Meanwhile, India reported 14,146 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The daily infection count is lowest in 229 days marking the daily positivity rate at 1.29 per cent.

The new cases pushed the cumulative number of COVID cases in the country to 3,40,67,719. As many as 4,52,124 people succumbed to COVID in the country so far. (ANI)

