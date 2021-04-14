Uttar Pradesh reports 20,510 new COVID-19 cases

  1. Sify.com
Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Apr 15th, 2021, 00:30:07hrs
Representative Image

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh reported 20,510 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the number of active cases in the state to 1,11,835.

According to Amit Mohan Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary ( Health), the state saw 4,517 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi held a meeting with party leaders from Uttar Pradesh leaders to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state. (ANI)

