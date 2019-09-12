Uttar Pradesh to use plastic waste into road construction

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to reduce plastic use, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said that the state's Public Works Department (PWD) will use plastic waste into the construction of roads in five cities including Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Meerut and Agra.

Speaking in Mathura, the Prime Minister on Wednesday highlighted the need to eliminate single-use plastic in the country saying animals are dying because of plastic trash."The problem if the plastic is growing each day. You Brijwasis are well aware of how plastic becoming a major factor of animals' death. Similarly, the marine animals, especially fishes living in rivers, ponds are also dying because of plastic pollution in the water bodies," he said addressing the inaugural event of National Animal Disease Control Programme.He also urged people to carry eco-friendly bags while going to the market."Waste to Wealth is what is going to protect our environment. I request you to carry a cloth or a jute bag while going for shopping. I urge traders to use very less plastic for packaging. It is our duty to be responsible about the environment," he said.The Prime Minister also urged self-help groups and young minds to work towards making India plastic-free country. (ANI)