Uttarakhand: 'Akshaya Patra' to ensure food for needy in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): In a bid to avoid food wastage and provide assistance to those in need, a public refrigerator known as 'Akshaya Patra' has been installed by the Vikalp Samiti here in the city market.





"We have named this 'Janta' fridge as 'Akshaya Patra'. It means a vessel which does not get empty. We want this fridge to never get empty," Pradeep Kunjawal told ANI.



"The fridge has been installed with a give and take concept. People can take food from here and when they have some extra they can keep it here for others. Often people want to donate stuff but they do not know where to go. Moreover, they are not sure if it will reach the right people. Therefore, this fridge will help people in helping others," said Kaushik Bhasoda, another member of the Vikalp Samiti.



Currently, the fridge is being financed by the members of the Vikalp Samiti but they hope that soon it will become self-sustainable. To ensure that the public fridge is not misused, a security guard has also been deployed. (ANI)

