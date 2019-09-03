Uttarakhand: 4 injured, several feared trapped as house collapses in Almora

Almora (Uttarakhand) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): At least four people including two minors have been injured while several others including a woman are feared to be trapped after a house in Almora district collapsed in a flash flood caused due to relentless rains in the district.



The injured have been identified as Hema Devi (23), Chandra Shekhar (4) Nirmal Joshi (1.5) and Pankaj Joshi (16).

The authorities are making effort to rescue Bhawna Joshi (20) who is feared to be trapped under the debris.

Torrential rains have wreaked havoc in several parts of Uttrakhand for the past few days and have caused widespread destruction. Massive landslides, washing away of houses, roads and bridges and severe damage to livelihood and crops have been triggered amid heavy downpour.

There seems to be no respite for residents of the hilly state as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the likelihood of very heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand on September 3 and 4. (ANI)

