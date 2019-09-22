  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Uttarakhand: 4 killed after car falls into river

Uttarakhand: 4 killed after car falls into river

Last Updated: Sun, Sep 22, 2019 15:32 hrs

A visual of the incident. Photo/ANI

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): At least four people died after the car in which they were travelling fell into a river in Chamoli district here.
The group was on their way to Sanji village
The incident took place in Chamoli district at 8 pm on September 21.
On Sunday morning, three bodies were recovered and later rescue teams found one more body. Those killed include a family of three and a driver.


The area Station House Officer (SHO) Mahesh Lakheda on Sunday said that a team of police was immediately rushed to the spot on receiving the information of the incident.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carried out the rescue operation. (ANI)

talking point on sify news

Latest Features