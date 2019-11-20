Uttarakhand: Aayush college students strike demanding fee rollback enters 52nd day

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The students of different Aayush colleges here continued their strike for the 52nd day on Wednesday while reiterating that it will continue till their demands are met.

The demand of students includes a rollback of the fee hike by the administration and authorities' compliance with High Court orders.



"The students were on a hunger strike before me as well. The police got them admitted to the hospital. Our strike will continue till our demands are met," Lalit Mohan Tiwari, a student who is on hunger strike for the last six days said.

"This movement has become a public movement now. The students will intensify the strike in the coming days. We now have the support of NSUI and Congress as well," he added. (ANI)

