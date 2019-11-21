Uttarakhand: Aayush college students strike demanding fee rollback enters 53nd day

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The students of different Aayush colleges here continued their strike for the 53rd day on Thursday while reiterating that it will not end till demands are met including a rollback of the fee hike by the administration and authorities' as compliant with High Court orders.



"We are protesting from the past 53 days but the administration is ignoring us. Lalit Mohan Tiwari was on hunger strike for the last seven days and today his pulse fell down to 110 we had to admit him in the hospital ourselves as no ambulance came for us," Mohit Uniyal, a protestor told ANI.

Sachi Pariyal, another protestor also lashed out at the behaviour of the administration and said, "We brought him in our own vehicle after waiting for an hour for an ambulance. The Uttarakhand administration did nothing for us."

The students held placards and raised slogans against the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and his government. (ANI)

