Uttarakhand: Abandoned car goes up in flames, minor Nepali girl killed

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): A minor girl from Nepal died inside an abandoned car allegedly after the vehicle went up in flames in Uttarkashi here on Tuesday night, police said.



According to police, some children had lit a fire inside the abandoned car to get some respite from the cold.

"A few children from Nepal had been roaming around in the area for the past few days. They lit a fire inside an abandoned vehicle here. The fire spread and engulfed the vehicle. A Nepali girl died in the incident," station house officer (SHO) Vinod Thapriyal said.

He also said that the police have informed the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) about the children.

Police also filed a case against the other minor children under relevant sections and are taking further action in the matter. (ANI)

