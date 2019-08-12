  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Uttarakhand: Cloudburst in Chamoli claims 6 lives

Uttarakhand: Cloudburst in Chamoli claims 6 lives

Last Updated: Mon, Aug 12, 2019 14:21 hrs

Destruction caused by a cloudburst in Chamoli district earlier this month. (ANI file photo)

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Six people were killed on Monday following a cloudburst in Chamoli's Ghat area, Uttarakhand's State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said.
According to the officials, three deaths were reported from Lakhee village, while two persons lost their lives in Banjbagar village.


Another death was reported from Auli village, they said, adding that several houses were washed away following the cloudburst.
The search and rescue operations in the area were carried out by the SDRF. (ANI)

talking point on sify news

Latest Features