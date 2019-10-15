Uttarakhand: CM announces Rs two lakh ex gratia for kin of Nainbagh accident victims

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday announced financial relief of Rs two lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the road accident in Nainbagh.

"Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has expressed deep sadness over the road accident on Nainbagh-Vikasnagar Marg. The Chief Minister has directed to provide Rs two lakh to the kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the incident," read a press release by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Office.



The Chief Minister has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

At least five people died while two others sustained serious injuries after the car they were travelling in plunged into a gorge here in Nainbagh area of Tehri Garhwal district on Tuesday.

A 17-year-old and a one-year-old toddler were among those who died. All the seven were from the same family and hailed from Lakhamandal area of Dehradun district.

The two injured were airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh today. (ANI)

