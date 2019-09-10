Uttarakhand: Dobra Chanti bridge to open for public use by March 2020

Pratapnagar (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): The construction of India's longest motorable single lane suspension bridge named Dobra Chanti in Uttarakhand's Pratapnagar is nearing completion and will be opened for public use by March 2020.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had kept the construction of Dobra Chanti bridge at a high priority keeping in mind the needs of the people of Pratapnagar. He had allocated a separate budget for this purpose.

"The Dobra Chanti bridge is very important for the people of Pratapnagar. A one-time payment was made for the construction of the bridge. The engineers have been instructed to complete the work on time and the bridge would be open by March 2020," Rawat said.The construction of this bridge would enable people of Pratapnagar to commute to Tehri. The 440-metre long Dobra Chanti bridge is India's longest motorable single lane suspension bridge.The designing of this bridge was done by a Korean company. The investment that went into the bridge is Rs 150 crore. Out of the 440 metres, work on the 250-metre span of the bridge has been completed.The completion of the bridge would ensure that around three lakh population of Tehri would not have to traverse a distance of 100 km to reach the district headquarters."440 metres long railings have to be fit on both sides of the Dobra Chanti bridge. After that coating has to be done on the railings which will take some time. The bridge would be open for traffic by next year," Shiv Kumar Rai, Superintending Engineer, Public Works department said. (ANI)