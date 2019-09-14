Uttarakhand: Doctors stress on early dengue diagnosis to curb death rate

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Stressing on the early diagnosis of dengue, doctors in Dehradun have advised people to consult a doctor or visit the nearest hospital at the earliest in case any symptoms of the fever are detected.

The team sent from the centre met the doctors at the Gandhi Shatabdi Hospital here to discuss the measures to control and prevent further cases of dengue in the state.According to doctors, around 1,343 dengue cases have been reported in Uttarakhand until now. A training programme has also been organised here for the medical fraternity and in order to check how well-versed the staff is with the management protocol."Around 810 patients have been diagnosed with dengue in Dehradun. We do have sufficient beds in hospitals here to treat the patients. Around 21 teams of doctors are on fieldwork here to spread awareness about dengue and the preventive steps to be taken to curb it," said a doctor.Doctors here are consistently advising people to visit a hospital or consult a doctor in case any person is diagnosed with symptoms of the fever. Doctors are stressing over early diagnosis to curb the death rate in the state.Uttarakhand Minister Madan Kaushik on Friday reached Dehradun to assess the situation following the outbreak of the fever in the state and said that patients' recovery rate is satisfactory till now."A large number of patients have been recovering at a good rate. The state government has been spreading awareness about dengue and steps to be taken for its prevention. We have also directed the district hospitals, Doon hospital in Dehradun and several other private hospitals that every dengue patient should be urgently treated and patients should be provided with adequate blood bank facility and other healthcare facilities," said Kaushik.Patients here are recovering faster as they are provided with immediate medical care and healthcare facilities."My brother is studying in a medical college here. The day before yesterday we brought him to this hospital and got to know that he is suffering from dengue. This entire ward is full of dengue patients. Doctors here are coming on rounds and there is no hygiene issue here. Doctors have advised taking care of his diet and hygiene," said Ila Chauhan, one of the patient's kin."My platelet count fell to 23,000 but now it's around 40,000. The situation is under control now. I was diagnosed with dengue and I am here for last four days," said Dhanpal Rawat, a patient.The reason for the outbreak of the disease has been ascertained to be heavy rainfall coupled with frenetic construction activity in the state."Around 1,400 patients are getting themselves treated at various hospitals across the state in the wake of the outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease. In Dehradun alone, around 800 cases of dengue have come to light. Several people have lost their lives too," Dr SK Gupta, Chief Medical Officer, Dehradun said.The health department in the state is being looked after by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. (ANI)